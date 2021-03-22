PPP will struggle for fulfilling vision of nation's founders, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan can only evolve into an egalitarian nation and a and role-model for other Muslim nations when it truly follows the ideology of the country, on which this country was built.

In his message issued on Monday on the occasion of Pakistan Day being observed tomorrow, the PPP Chairman said that the way we are plunging into economic, political and social quagmire shows that we have forgotten the glorious teachings of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his comrades.

“A democratic society based on justice, fair play, and equality were the core beliefs on which this great one was founded, ” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that the independence movement, led by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was also targeted through political engineering by the puppeteers of time but Pakistan came into being against all odds.

Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the first-ever unanimous Constitution after 25 years of independence to achieve the goals of the Pakistan resolution and the subsequent struggle for freedom, he added.

PPP Chairman further said that Constitutional supremacy and true democracy, and every institution individual working within its constitutional and mandated role was the only way forward.

Bilawal pledged that the PPP, despite being targeted since its inception through systemic marginalisation and assassination of its leadership, workers and imprisonments for fabricated cases, remains the real torchbearer of the Ideology of Pakistan, and as the inheritor of the Quaid’s vision, will continue its struggle for fulfilling the dreams and vision of the founders of the nation.