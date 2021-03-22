ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Pakistan

PPP will struggle for fulfilling vision of nation's founders, says Bilawal

  • Bilawal pointed out that the independence movement was also targeted through political engineering by the puppeteers of time but Pakistan came into being against all odds.
PPI 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan can only evolve into an egalitarian nation and a and role-model for other Muslim nations when it truly follows the ideology of the country, on which this country was built.

In his message issued on Monday on the occasion of Pakistan Day being observed tomorrow, the PPP Chairman said that the way we are plunging into economic, political and social quagmire shows that we have forgotten the glorious teachings of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and his comrades.

“A democratic society based on justice, fair play, and equality were the core beliefs on which this great one was founded, ” he added.

Bilawal pointed out that the independence movement, led by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, was also targeted through political engineering by the puppeteers of time but Pakistan came into being against all odds.

Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gifted the first-ever unanimous Constitution after 25 years of independence to achieve the goals of the Pakistan resolution and the subsequent struggle for freedom, he added.

PPP Chairman further said that Constitutional supremacy and true democracy, and every institution individual working within its constitutional and mandated role was the only way forward.

Bilawal pledged that the PPP, despite being targeted since its inception through systemic marginalisation and assassination of its leadership, workers and imprisonments for fabricated cases, remains the real torchbearer of the Ideology of Pakistan, and as the inheritor of the Quaid’s vision, will continue its struggle for fulfilling the dreams and vision of the founders of the nation.

