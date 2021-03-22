Nawruz celebrations: Taftan border closed for 14 days

QUETTA: The border points between Pakistan and Iran at Taftan have been closed down for 14 days in view of the Nawruz celebrations.

Both Pak-Iran Friendship Gate and the Transit Gate in the border town of Taftan, adjacent to Chaghi District, were shut down.

According to Taftan Tehsildar Zahoor Baloch, Iranian authorities had closed down both the border gates for 14 days in connection with.

Speaking in Quetta a week ago, Iran’s Consul General Hassan Darwishwand had proposed increasing working hours at the crossing points on the Pakistan-Iran border and said more crossing points should be opened for increasing bilateral trade.

During a meeting with collector of Customs for Quetta Abdul Waheed Marwat, the Iranian diplomat had said that the border between Pakistan and Iran should remain open seven days a week and efforts should be made for the early setting up of border markets.