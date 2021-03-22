Three-day DALFA Cattle Show opens in Karachi

KARACHI: Development of one of the most important sectors in the world, livestock and dairy sector, is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of three-day DALFA Cattle Show held at the Karachi Expo Center.

Apart from cattle, birds and pets, the exhibition also features a variety of flowers and fishes.

The opening ceremony was attended by diplomats from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman and Qatar, including the Italian Consulate in Karachi. Along with the exhibition, a seminar on agriculture, livestock and dairy sector was also organized in which the experts highlighted the challenges and modern trends facing the livestock and dairy sector and provided awareness to the farmers.

Citizens showed keen interest in the high breed cattle, pets and birds on display. In the exhibition, Food Panda has set up a special food court while swings have also been installed for the entertainment of children.

Addressing the inaugural function on the occasion, the governor said Pakistan is utilizing only 20 percent of its production capacity in the livestock and dairy sector. With the development of livestock dairy sector, we can earn a lot of foreign exchange. The DALFA Cattle Show will play an important role in highlighting the potential of the Livestock and Dairy Sector.

He said when the prime minister of Pakistan talked about promoting dairy farming and poultry farming in the country, it was criticized and some people make fun on this, however, the prime minister’s vision is in line with the importance of the livestock and poultry sector around the world, the development of which could bring immense economic opportunities to Pakistan.

The governor added that the livestock sector is close to the heart of prime minister. The PM continued to do dairy farming at his home and also raised chickens. He said the Governor House would provide full support for the development of livestock and dairy sector.

He welcomed the cattle show and assured all possible support from the Governor’s House.

The governor visited various parts of the Cattle Show and expressed keen interest in the stalls of the companies participating in the exhibition, and high breed cattle, birds and pets kept in special pavilions.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Expo MD Zuhair Naseer said the DALFA Cattle Show was attended by delegates from Sindh, Balochistan and from across the country and the participation of a large number of diplomats highlights the importance of this sector.

He said that DALFA Cattle Show is an important platform for farmers and companies in related fields to highlight investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Haris Mithani, patron in chef of DALFA said the Cattle Show is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Such events will promote livestock dairy fisheries, which will strengthen Pakistan’s economy. The exhibition will be a means of exposing Pakistan’s investment opportunities in the agricultural sector to the world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh and Balochistan have also expressed the same views for this sector.

SBP deputy governor Seema Kamil said the exhibition played a pivotal role in the agrarian economy. If the political leadership and economic decision makers work together to focus on agriculture, there is no reason why Pakistan should not make progress.

