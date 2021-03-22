ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Three-day DALFA Cattle Show opens in Karachi

Recorder Report 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Development of one of the most important sectors in the world, livestock and dairy sector, is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Sunday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of three-day DALFA Cattle Show held at the Karachi Expo Center.

Apart from cattle, birds and pets, the exhibition also features a variety of flowers and fishes.

The opening ceremony was attended by diplomats from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oman and Qatar, including the Italian Consulate in Karachi. Along with the exhibition, a seminar on agriculture, livestock and dairy sector was also organized in which the experts highlighted the challenges and modern trends facing the livestock and dairy sector and provided awareness to the farmers.

Citizens showed keen interest in the high breed cattle, pets and birds on display. In the exhibition, Food Panda has set up a special food court while swings have also been installed for the entertainment of children.

Addressing the inaugural function on the occasion, the governor said Pakistan is utilizing only 20 percent of its production capacity in the livestock and dairy sector. With the development of livestock dairy sector, we can earn a lot of foreign exchange. The DALFA Cattle Show will play an important role in highlighting the potential of the Livestock and Dairy Sector.

He said when the prime minister of Pakistan talked about promoting dairy farming and poultry farming in the country, it was criticized and some people make fun on this, however, the prime minister’s vision is in line with the importance of the livestock and poultry sector around the world, the development of which could bring immense economic opportunities to Pakistan.

The governor added that the livestock sector is close to the heart of prime minister. The PM continued to do dairy farming at his home and also raised chickens. He said the Governor House would provide full support for the development of livestock and dairy sector.

He welcomed the cattle show and assured all possible support from the Governor’s House.

The governor visited various parts of the Cattle Show and expressed keen interest in the stalls of the companies participating in the exhibition, and high breed cattle, birds and pets kept in special pavilions.

Addressing the inaugural function, the Expo MD Zuhair Naseer said the DALFA Cattle Show was attended by delegates from Sindh, Balochistan and from across the country and the participation of a large number of diplomats highlights the importance of this sector.

He said that DALFA Cattle Show is an important platform for farmers and companies in related fields to highlight investment opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Haris Mithani, patron in chef of DALFA said the Cattle Show is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. Such events will promote livestock dairy fisheries, which will strengthen Pakistan’s economy. The exhibition will be a means of exposing Pakistan’s investment opportunities in the agricultural sector to the world. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh and Balochistan have also expressed the same views for this sector.

SBP deputy governor Seema Kamil said the exhibition played a pivotal role in the agrarian economy. If the political leadership and economic decision makers work together to focus on agriculture, there is no reason why Pakistan should not make progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Imran Ismail livestock DALFA Cattle Show 2021 Dairy sector DALFA

Three-day DALFA Cattle Show opens in Karachi

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Arbitration Agreement: Govt, KE narrow down differences over ToRs

China to increase high-quality imports

Aramco to prioritise energy supply to China for 50 years

Feb C/A deficit narrows $50m MoM

NCOC to hold important meeting today

PM feeling ‘comfortable with mild symptoms’

Travel from category C countries banned

Much of UK holds once-in-decade census largely online

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.