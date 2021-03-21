ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

FBR introduces new tax regime for NRPs having RDA

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new simple, convenient and the hassle-free tax regime for Non Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) having Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

This regime includes all investments made by NRPs in government debt securities, both conventional and Shariah-compliant, stock market, mutual funds and real estate through RDAs.

As per details, profit earned on RDA deposits is tax exempt. No withholding tax will be deducted against profit on RDA deposits. There is no need to obtain an exemption certificate from the FBR and filing of tax returns on profit from RDA deposits.

Similarly, there is no withholding tax on cash withdrawals or account-to-account transfer by NRPs, as the NRPs having RDAs have been exempted from the application of clause 236P, 231 and 231A.

In the case of investment in Naya Pakistan Certificates, there would be full and final tax @ 10 percent on profit on NPCs for NRPs and such resident Pakistanis having declared assets abroad.

There is also no need to file tax returns on profit on NPCs. Regarding investment in shares and mutual funds, there would be a full and final tax of 15 percent on capital gains, dividends received from mutual funds and companies other than IPPs and the companies which are tax exempt. The tax rate on dividends from IPPs is 7.5 percent and from tax-exempt companies is 25 percent.

Similarly, there would be no penalty or doubling of the tax rate due to the absence from Active Taxpayer’s List (ATPL). So far as investment in property is concerned, there would be full and final capital gains tax of 1 percent on value at the time of sale of properties and on value at the time of purchase of properties. There would be no need to file tax returns for NRPs on capital gains on sale of properties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Roshan Digital Account Naya Pakistan Certificates Federal Board of Revenue FBR Non Resident Pakistanis RDA tax returns

FBR introduces new tax regime for NRPs having RDA

Modi wishes Imran early recovery

PM, wife test positive for Covid-19

PSX to stay closed Tuesday

Japan to provide ¥4.1bn for Faisalabad development projects

PTI issues show-cause notices to two regional presidents

Disqualification case: ECP summons Gilani, son

Modaraba cos: No director, CE can take similar positions in other firm: SECP

Pemra’s ex-chief moves IHC against ‘harassment’ by FIA

PTA starts registering social media companies

Babar Azam approaches LHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.