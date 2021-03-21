ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Pakistan

German envoy wants to see enhanced trade ties

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The German Ambassador Bernhard Stephan Schlagheck, has said that he will share information about the potential sectors and opportunities available in Pakistan with those German companies that might be interested in investing in this market.

This he said during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The ambassador said, “We will certainly assist the business communities of the two countries looking forward to improving relations with each other, and this is why I am here to seek your advice and recommendation on what we can do to promote trade and investment.”

BMG vice chairman Anjum Nisar said, “Germany is one of the few countries with whom Pakistan enjoys surplus trade which means we are exporting more to Germany and importing less.”

He said that the German business community must look into the possibility of either investing or undertaking joint ventures in many sectors of the economy, particularly the alternate energy sector.

“It may appear unrealistic and look like a joke today to have US$10 billion trade with Germany but it is not impossible, keeping in view the massive trade potential,” he said while referring to Germany’s mammoth exports of US$1500 billion, of which goods worth a meager amount of US$1.17 billion were being exported to Pakistan.

KCCI president Shariq Vohra appreciated the German ambassador’s keen interest in developing trade and investment ties between the two friendly countries, but it was a bit unfortunate that not much investment was coming in from Germany.

“We need to discuss our relationship in a new dimension with a particular focus on exploring trade and investment opportunities in CPEC. However, it has been observed that businessmen and investors from European countries were not taking much interest in CPEC which requires attention,” he added.

He said that Pakistan has great potential for enhancing trade and investment with Germany.

“We can assist Germany by facilitating joint ventures in construction sector, infrastructure development, power generation and transmission, public transport and many other sectors,” he said, adding that the KCCI and the German consulate would have to make collective efforts for improving the existing bilateral relations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Trade KCCI opportunities Stephan Schlagheck Anjum Nisar

