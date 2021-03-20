Corona positivity rate jumps to 11.80pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has jumped up to 11.80 percent, as out of 15,818 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 1868 fresh virus cases and 23 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 193,054 and death toll to 5917.

With the recovery of 297 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 174,566.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 100596 cases and 2400 deaths, Rawalpindi 15882 cases and 939 deaths, Faisalabad 11505 cases and 569 deaths, Multan 9857 cases and 409 deaths, D.G. Khan 2377 cases and 64 deaths, Gujranwala 5259 cases and 149 deaths, Gujrat 5381 cases and 90 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 2804 cases and 143 deaths, Sialkot 4368 cases and 174 deaths and Sargodha reported 3672 cases and 157 deaths.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said: “The Punjab government is utilizing all-out resources for treatment of Covid-19 patients; adequate number of ventilators, HDUs, Isolation wards and other facilities are available.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021