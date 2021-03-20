Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 19, 2021). ==================================== BR...
20 Mar 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 19, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,835.09
High: 4,866.37
Low: 4,754.09
Net Change: (+) 38.51
Volume ('000): 458,806
Value ('000): 20,828,886
Makt Cap 1,360,935,821,764
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,174.18
NET CH. (+) 18.88
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,752.11
NET CH. (+) 1.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,658.51
NET CH. (+) 114.48
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,025.39
NET CH. (+) 1.19
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,598.80
NET CH. (+) 47.39
------------------------------------
As on: 19-March-2021
====================================
