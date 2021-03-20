KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 19, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,835.09 High: 4,866.37 Low: 4,754.09 Net Change: (+) 38.51 Volume ('000): 458,806 Value ('000): 20,828,886 Makt Cap 1,360,935,821,764 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,174.18 NET CH. (+) 18.88 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,752.11 NET CH. (+) 1.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,658.51 NET CH. (+) 114.48 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,025.39 NET CH. (+) 1.19 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,598.80 NET CH. (+) 47.39 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-March-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021