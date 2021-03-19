ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US dollar gains after Fed moves to lift key bank leverage rule

  • Dollar index hits more than one-week high.
  • Fed says it will let bank ratio expire on March 31.
  • BoJ widens its target band for 10-year yields.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar extended gains against major currencies on Friday, hitting a more than one-week high, as investors digested a move from the Federal Reserve to lift a key bank leverage ratio that has pushed US Treasury yields off their lowest levels of the day.

The greenback in recent weeks has risen in line with higher Treasury yields. Since early January, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies has gained about 3.3%, while the benchmark US 10-year note has climbed about 80 basis points.

The Fed announced on Friday that it will let a temporary bank leverage rule exemption expire on March 31. The Fed had put the rule in place to encourage bank lending as American households and businesses were hurt by lockdowns.

The dollar index was last up 0.3% on the day at 92.138 and on track for around a half of a percent gain over the week.. It had fallen sharply in the wake of the Fed's announcement about its loose policy stance on Wednesday.

"I see the dollar being a bit firmer today but not outside of its recent ranges," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

"The underlying macro force is still a divergence, no one can keep up with aggressiveness of US monetary and fiscal policy."

The US 10-year yield rose on Friday after the Fed decision on the leverage rule, and was last up at 1.737. It hit a more-than-one-year peak of 1.754% in the previous session.

The Fed pledged this week to press on with aggressive monetary stimulus, saying a near-term spike in inflation would prove temporary amid projections for the strongest U.S economic growth in nearly 40 years.

"The disappointment about the Fed's unchanged dovish approach only put the dollar under pressure momentarily," currency analysts at Commerzbank said in a note.

The euro dipped 0.3% at $1.188 0, giving up early gains versus the dollar amid concerns about further coronavirus lockdowns in Europe, after France imposed a new four-week lockdown from Friday in 16 regions badly hit by the health crisis.

The yen was roughly flat at 108.93 Yen after the Bank of Japan widened its target band for the benchmark yield in a decision that was in line with market expectations.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin traded 1.2% higher at around $58,382 after briefly topping $60,000 again the previous day.

US Treasury yields US dollar US dollar index Bannockburn Global Forex in New York USA fiscal policy

US dollar gains after Fed moves to lift key bank leverage rule

Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM

Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters