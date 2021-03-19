ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.8%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
AVN 91.20 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.24%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.92%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.47%)
DGKC 124.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.15%)
EPCL 51.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.76%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.23%)
HASCOL 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 83.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.1%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
JSCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.78%)
KAPCO 42.16 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.05%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.21%)
LOTCHEM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
POWER 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.58%)
PPL 85.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.92%)
PRL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.3%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 140.30 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.52%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.56%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

  • For Milan, as the other Italian teams, it was another bruising week of European football.
AFP 19 Mar 2021

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's AC Milan return to their decade-long Serie A title quest on Sunday desperate to close the gap on leaders Inter after their Europa League exit to Manchester United.

"I want to play to win something," said Ibrahimovic, who returned after an injury layoff in Thursday's 1-0 defeat in the last-16 second leg against his former club.

"There are still a few games to win and at the moment we are second, we have to continue the race to win the championship.

"Then if we reach the Champions League, it's nice, but the goal is to win a trophy.

"We have a winning mentality and no one accepts losing, and that's something I brought.

"To continue, to come back stronger and learn from mistakes. This is part of success, we have to grow up and think about Sunday."

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January 2020 and has been credited with helping turn the team into title contenders again as they target a 19th Serie A trophy and first since 2011, when he also played with the club.

The 39-year-old's performances have also seen him recalled to the Sweden squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers, reversing a five-year international retirement.

For Milan, as the other Italian teams, it was another bruising week of European football.

Atalanta and Lazio both exited the Champions League, after Juventus crashed out last week.

No Italian team have advanced to the quarter-finals of the elite European competition for the first time in five years.

Roma saved face in the Europa League with a 5-1 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Ukraine.

Champions League Zlatan Ibrahimovic Serie A title Serie A trophy

Ibrahimovic's Milan turn to Serie A title chase after Europa exit

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters