Hearings against Sharif’s family, Saad Rafique put off

LAHORE: Hearings of money laundering and Paragon City references against the family of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and former minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday adjourned due to illness of accountability court’s judge.

The money laundering case was adjourned till March 25 while the Paragon City reference would be heard on March 26.

The jail officials produced Shehbaz Sharif before the court while his son, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz also appeared on his own but presiding Judge Jawadul Hassan expressed his inability to hold proceedings as he was not feeling well.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother former provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique also appeared before the same court to attend the hearing against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021