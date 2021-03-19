ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks

AFP 19 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called on US President Joe Biden to hold virtual talks after the American leader described him as a “killer”.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event marking seven years since Russia’s annexation of Crimea, Putin invited Biden to hold a “live-broadcast” or “online” discussion in the coming days. “I want to invite President Biden to continue our discussion, but on condition that we will do this practically live-broadcast, as they say, online,” Putin said in televised remarks, suggesting the conversation take place on Friday or Monday.

He said it would be an “open direct discussion” that would be “interesting” for the people of Russia and the US.

In an interview with ABC News on Wednesday, when asked if he thought Putin, who has been accused of ordering the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny, is “a killer”, Biden said: “I do.”

The US president’s remarks sparked the biggest crisis in bilateral relations in years, and later Wednesday Russia ordered its Washington ambassador back to Moscow for urgent consultations in an unprecedented move in recent diplomatic history.

Earlier on Thursday, Putin mocked the US leader’s remarks, saying “it takes one to know one” and wished 78-year-old Biden good health.

Vladimir Putin Joe Biden Alexei Navalny US leader

Putin invites Biden to virtual talks

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.