Dry weather is expected in most plain areas of country

KARACHI: Met office has forcast that on Thursday, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain (snowfall over high mountains) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan.

Friday Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, partly cloudy weather is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts. However rain occured in Pattan 06 and Kalam 03.

Today’s Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C): Leh-04, Kalam -02 and Gupis 00.