ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention

  • Volkswagen shares up 23% this week.
  • BaFain says monitoring stock in routine way.
  • Institutional and retail investors warm to EV ambitions.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

An outsized rally in Volkswagen shares has drawn the attention of Germany's top market watchdog as heavy volume trading spurred by the carmaker' electric vehicle ambitions set the stock for one of its best weeks ever.

Shares in Volkswagen rose as much as 9% in Frankfurt on Thursday before paring some of their gains after regulator BaFin said it was monitoring the share price move.

A spokeswoman said BaFin was watching the move in a "routine way", without elaborating.

A raft of announcements on its electric vehicle expansion strategy to challenge market leader Tesla has lifted Volkswagen shares more than 50% so far this year, luring institutional and retail investors globally.

The 83-year old group unveiled this week plans to build 12 battery cell plants in Europe by 2030 and expand infrastructure for charging electric cars.

The surge has lifted Volkswagen's market value above $160 billion and making the carmaker the biggest company of the DAX benchmark index, ahead of software group SAP.

Volkswagen's main shares were up 1.6% by 1123 GMT, off earlier highs but still up more than 23% so far this week, while the less liquid ordinary stock was up 6.3% and up 42% on the week in its best run since 2008.

Gains in the ordinary shares and the American ADRs have been linked to growing interest from retail investors in the United States, which have contributed to a boom in trading volumes on the stock.

"We fundamentally like the name ... we think not only institutional, but also a wave of private investors is increasingly interested," wrote Barclays analysts.

Electric vehicle Shares in Volkswagen Volkswagen shares market watchdog regulator BaFin

