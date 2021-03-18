Markets
Mauritius bought 4,000 tonnes rice in tender from India, Pakistan
18 Mar 2021
HAMBURG: The state purchasing agency in Mauritius purchased about 4,000 tonnes of long grain white rice to be sourced from India and Pakistan in a tender for the same volume which closed on March 2, European traders said on Thursday.
The rice was purchased at an average price of around $509.6 a tonne c&f, trader said.
Sellers of rice from India were trading houses Octavius Tea and LMJ Services. Sellers of rice from Pakistan were Meskay & Femtee and Sindh Agro Industries.
The rice was sought for delivery between April 15 and June 15.
