ANL 32.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.45%)
ASC 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.74%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.89 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.27%)
DGKC 127.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
JSCL 23.16 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.71%)
KAPCO 41.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.57%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
PAEL 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TRG 146.04 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.01%)
UNITY 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.29%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,881 Decreased By ▼ -16.08 (-0.33%)
BR30 25,237 Decreased By ▼ -51.43 (-0.2%)
KSE100 45,485 Increased By ▲ 34.35 (0.08%)
KSE30 18,838 Decreased By ▼ -40.57 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NBA's LeBron saddened, Lin heartbroken over shootings

  • Lin, the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, was upset about the shooting, tweeting his pain and hope.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

LOS ANGELES: Basketball stars LeBron James and Jeremy Lin were among those Wednesday condemning acts of hatred directed at the Asian community after a series of shootings in the Atlanta area left six Asian women dead.

Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man, took responsibility for killing eight people on Tuesday in spas in the southern state of Georgia, including the women.

Authorities stressed the motive of the shooter had not been determined, yet the incident shook the Asian-American community, whose members have faced a surge in violence targeting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

James, a four-time NBA champion and star guard for the Los Angeles Lakers, tweeted, "My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa... Just senseless and tragic!!"

"Last night's tragic events in Atlanta are part of a disturbing rise in violence and discrimination towards Asian Americans," the NBA said in a statement. "Today and every day, we stand with the Asian community and condemn all acts of hate and racism."

Lin, the first American of Chinese or Taiwanese descent to play in the NBA, was upset about the shooting, tweeting his pain and hope.

"This is sooo heartbreaking... praying for our world," Lin tweeted. "To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!!"

COVID 19 LeBron James Asian American community Jeremy Lin NBA's

NBA's LeBron saddened, Lin heartbroken over shootings

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters