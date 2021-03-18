ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Credit Financing Agreement worth 65m euros signed

18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Noor Ahmed, Ambassador of France Marc Barety and Country Director of the French Agency for Development (AFD) Philippe Steinmetz signed the Credit Financing Agreement worth Euros 65 million to co-finance with ADB, AIIB and Green Climate Fund (GCF). Subsequent Project Agreement was signed between AFD, Transport and Mass Transit Department of Sindh Province, Sindh Mass Transit Authority and TransKarachi for the implementation.

Beyond the 266km corridor infrastructure, this project is innovative in many ways:

  • the substantial financial effort made by development agencies for a higher impact for people livelihoods. It will be one of the very first collaborative operations for AIIB and GCF in Pakistan on urban development.

  • on climate change mitigation, the choice made for the bio-methane hybrid bus technology, powered by a dedicated waste methanisation plant. This technology combined with the massive transport supply will further limit CO2 emissions from the public transport system.

  • the holistic street approach for this urban development project, including organization and facilities for the all public space along the BRT corridor.

  • its Gender and Social Inclusion dimensions through adoption of good practices in accessibility and gender mainstreaming. In addition, the project includes a support component for the transition of the existing bus sector with the integration of informal operators into the new system, which is an essential prerequisite for their proper and full commissioning.

France, through the French Agency for Development, is providing technical and financial support in energy and urban development sector in Pakistan, where Euros 850 million financial support has been committed since 2016.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADB AIIB EAD Noor Ahmed AfD Credit Financing Agreement Economic Affairs Division French Agency for Development

Credit Financing Agreement worth 65m euros signed

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

India readies Saudi oil import cut as stand-off escalates

Quarterly tariff adjustment: Power consumers to face another brunt of Rs91bn

2002 power policy IPPs resent govt approach to payment

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.