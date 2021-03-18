Political parties for an end to inter-tribe feuds

PESHAWAR: Workers of various political parties on Wednesday took out a procession to support the demands of Wana Siasi Itehad –an alliance of opposition parties in South Waziristan - for government interference to bring an end to inter-tribes disputes.

The protestors marched from Peshawar Press Club and held a rally outside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly which also caused disruption in traffic flow on main roads. Besides, the elders of Wana Siasi Itehad, Awami National Party provincial General Secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Pakistan People’s Party Anwarzeb Khan also addressed the gathering.

The speakers said that they repeatedly tried to draw the government’s attention towards the infighting among some tribes in South Waziristan district and also in Bajaur but the rulers were least bothered to take any action for an end to the armed clashes.

Referring to the heavy loss of lives and properties in the prolonged war on terror they said the government should take effective measures to maintain peace and provide basic facilities of life to the residents. They said the people in South Waziristan had started armed clashes which had caused loss of lives and properties which needed prompt action on part of the provincial and federal governments to play a role for peace. Babak, who is also parliamentary leader of ANP in the provincial assembly, said his party would raise the issue on the floor of the assembly, saying that the government should explain if it had lost writ in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021