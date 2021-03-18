ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Kuwaiti FM due today

Recorder Report 18 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah will arrive here on a two-day official visit today (Thursday).

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will be in Islamabad from March 18 to 19 who would also be accompanied by a delegation comprising senior officials from the Kuwaiti ministries of foreign affairs, health, interior, and trade and industry, Foreign Office said.

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister comes in the backdrop of the bilateral meeting held with Foreign Minister Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niamey, Niger, in November 2020. The two Foreign Ministers agreed to work closely towards further strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

To follow-up on the two Foreign Ministers’ understanding, Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs visited Pakistan in January 2021 and held consultations in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development and Economic Affairs Division, as well as the Board of Investment.

During the visit, besides having wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will call on other dignitaries, the Foreign Office further said in a statement.

“Pakistan accords high importance to its fraternal ties with Kuwait, which are firmly rooted in shared faith and values. The bilateral relationship is marked by high-level visits and growing cooperation across myriad fields,” it stated, adding that during the global pandemic, the two countries collaborated closely in the health sector and food security.

It added that Pakistan acknowledges the positive role of the Kuwaiti leadership in building bridges among the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“Pakistan also stands in solidarity with the State of Kuwait in the efforts to strengthen unity among Muslim countries.

The visit of the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister will provide further impetus to the positive momentum in bilateral exchanges and deepening mutual cooperation,” it added.

