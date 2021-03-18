KARACHI: Federal and Sindh governments will undertake restoration and revamping of Gujjar Nullah at a cost of Rs9.982 billion.

The Gujjar Nullah is a 12.50-km-long stream which flows through Karachi from the northeast to the center and merges with the Lyari River before draining into the Arabian Sea.

The Sindh government under its project SWEEP engaged the NED University of Engineering and Technology to conduct a study of 44 nullahs in Karachi and Gujjar Nullah is one of them. The NED University of Engineering and Technology performed hydrology and hydraulics of Gujjar Nullah based on the rainfall of 2020 and proposed required dimension of the nullah to protect the city from urban flooding in future.

