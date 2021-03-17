ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New US homebuilding drops 10.3pc in February: govt

  • The US real estate market boomed last year as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed consumers to reassess their living situations.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: As severe winter weather hit parts of the country last month, US home construction plummeted, with new housing starts falling 10.3 percent, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

The largest drops were in the Northeast and Midwest, where the weather was the worst, but the South also saw a decline even as growth continued in the West, as construction firms scrambled to meet the demands of a hot housing market.

A massive artic blast last month knocked power out to much of the state of Texas, bringing activity in many industries to a standstill.

Home construction projects started nationwide fell to an annual rate of 1.42 million, seasonally adjusted, from their upwardly revised January level, and the volatile housing permits also fell 10.8 percent, both results worse than analysts had forecast.

The setback will not be permanent, said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics, but he warned that home construction is set to moderate later in the year.

The US real estate market boomed last year as the Covid-19 pandemic pushed consumers to reassess their living situations.

"Starts will rebound strongly in March, but the bigger picture here is that the declining trend in mortgage applications in recent months means that new cycle highs aren't likely to be sustained in the near-term," he said in an analysis.

Recent months have seen home prices rise as buyers competed for scarce inventory and builders scramble to keep up. February's rate of new starts was 9.3 percent lower than the year prior.

New homebuilding dropped 39.5 percent in the Northeast, and 34.9 percent in the Midwest, regions which saw the worst winter weather.

Starts in the South -- which accounts for about half of the construction in the country -- dropped 9.7 percent, while the West saw construction increase 17.6 percent.

Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics agreed the housing market was set to moderate in the coming months, but predicted homebuilding would remain strong.

"Housing demand remains positive, mortgage rates are historically low and combined with record low inventories are likely to support to building activity, especially in the single-family sector," she said.

US homebuilding US home construction

New US homebuilding drops 10.3pc in February: govt

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters