ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
ASC 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 95.49 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.34%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (10.62%)
DGKC 127.23 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (2.14%)
EPCL 49.98 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.05%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.99%)
FFBL 27.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.99%)
FFL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.91%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.02%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 41.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.32%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 34.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.01%)
PIBTL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.77%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.13%)
PPL 88.79 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.82%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.67%)
PTC 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.76 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.69%)
TRG 149.04 Increased By ▲ 10.39 (7.49%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 87.78 (1.83%)
BR30 25,289 Increased By ▲ 642.77 (2.61%)
KSE100 45,450 Increased By ▲ 593.25 (1.32%)
KSE30 18,879 Increased By ▲ 250.7 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks slip before Fed announcement

  • The dollar was mixed as the US central bank wraps up a two-day policy meeting.
AFP 17 Mar 2021

LONDON: Stocks mostly drifted lower Wednesday as global traders cautiously awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting for any comment on the inflation outlook.

The dollar was mixed as the US central bank wraps up a two-day policy meeting.

Fed chair Jerome Powell may use his news conference later Wednesday to allay market worries about a possible surge in prices as the economy recovers.

With market attention focused on the US central bank, "investors are treading water ahead of a delicately poised Federal Reserve announcement", noted Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

"Its previous assertion that the current inflation effect is transitory will need to be reiterated in order to avoid further uncertainty in the bond markets while for equities, any hint of a rise in interest rates earlier than expected would be unsettling."

US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields -- a guide to future interest rates -- have risen to a one-year high in recent weeks, with anxiety about higher inflation further stirred by Washington's $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

On Wall Street, the Dow began trading nearly unchanged, while the S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent and the tech-heavy gave up 1.0 percent as Treasury yields climbed further.

Analysts at Charles Schwab brokerage said investors are "fence-sitting ahead of this afternoon's monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve".

In European trading, Frankfurt was flat, while Paris dipped 0.1 percent. London shed 0.6 percent.

Traders said there were continuing concerns over AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine shot which many EU countries have suspended pending results of a probe into several blood clot incidents.

In a newspaper article Wednesday, the UK's health minister said the jab was safe and there was no evidence of a health risk.

Oil prices meanwhile dropped by around one percent after recent strong gains.

Oil markets and the world economy are recovering from the massive collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the International Energy Agency said in a report Wednesday.

Key figures around 1430 GMT -

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.6 percent at 6,762.28 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 14,560.12

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 6,049.65

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,844.14

New York - Dow: FLAT at 32,825.72

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: FLAT at 29,914.33 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 29,034.12 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,445.55 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1909 from $1.1902 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3907 from $1.3889

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.64 pence from 85.66 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.15 yen from 109.00 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.9 percent at $67.71 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.9 percent at $64.21 per barrel

Federal Reserve European stock Dollar inflation outlook

Stocks slip before Fed announcement

Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21

Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden

Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters