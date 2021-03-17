Pakistan
Govt gives due importance to freedom of expression: Shibli
- The Minister said a bill will be introduced in parliament for physical and financial protection of journalists.
17 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the government gives due importance to freedom of expression.
Addressing a seminar here on Wednesday, he said the government will do its best to solve problems of the journalist community.
The Minister said a bill will be introduced in parliament for physical and financial protection of journalists.
He said the media should highlight people's problems. He said the government's positive steps should also be acknowledged by the media.
Shibli Faraz said the media houses should pay salaries to media workers timely. He commended the services of journalists particularly during the Covid-19.
