Pakistan
PM, Punjab CM discuss pace of development projects
17 Mar 2021
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the pace of ongoing and future development projects in the province.
The meeting took place as Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the provincial capital on a day-long visit to oversee development work.
The mattes related to province's administration also came under discussion.
