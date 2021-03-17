Pakistan
SHC seeks answers from Sindh govt, others over hike in milk prices
- The court directed all respondents to submit their detailed replies to the petition at the next hearing.
17 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday served notices to the Sindh government, Commissioner Karachi and others on a plea challenging the hike in fresh milk prices in Karachi.
A high court bench heard a plea challenging the hike in fresh milk prices. The court directed all respondents to submit their detailed replies to the petition at the next hearing.
The petitioner stated before the court that per liter of milk is being sold at Rs140 which is against an official rate of Rs94 per liter in the city.
He said authorities have failed to implement official rates and requested the bench to direct them to take actions to decrease the prices of fresh milk in the city.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
SHC seeks answers from Sindh govt, others over hike in milk prices
Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief
'Tough' to withdraw us troops from Afghanistan by May 1: Biden
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Read more stories
Comments