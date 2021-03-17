SHC seeks answers from Sindh govt, others over hike in milk prices

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday served notices to the Sindh government, Commissioner Karachi and others on a plea challenging the hike in fresh milk prices in Karachi.

A high court bench heard a plea challenging the hike in fresh milk prices. The court directed all respondents to submit their detailed replies to the petition at the next hearing.

The petitioner stated before the court that per liter of milk is being sold at Rs140 which is against an official rate of Rs94 per liter in the city.

He said authorities have failed to implement official rates and requested the bench to direct them to take actions to decrease the prices of fresh milk in the city.