World
Biden cautions Americans to stay on track to meet July 4 COVID goal
- I won't even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated.
17 Mar 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden warned that the United States may not meet his goal of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions by the summer's Independence Day holiday if people do not continue to take precautions, noting vaccinations will still be underway.
"I won't even be able to meet the July 4 deadline unless people listen, wear masks, wash their hands and social distance because not everyone by July 4 will have been vaccinated," he told ABC News' 'Good Morning America' program in an interview that aired on Wednesday.
