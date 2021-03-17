World
India's coronavirus cases rise by highest since Dec. 13
- Deaths swelled by 188 to 159,044.
17 Mar 2021
BENGALURU: India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the total to 11.44 million.
Deaths swelled by 188 to 159,044.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
India's coronavirus cases rise by highest since Dec. 13
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Read more stories
Comments