Markets
US Cash Grains-Corn basis steady to firm, river soy basis easier
- The corn basis firmed at a Blair, Nebraska, processing site a day earlier, and bids firmed on Tuesday at ethanol plants in Illinois and Indiana.
17 Mar 2021
CHICAGO: Spot basis bids for corn were steady to firmer in the US Midwest on Tuesday, with the basis strengthening at Decatur, Illinois, a processing hub, merchandisers said.
The corn basis firmed at a Blair, Nebraska, processing site a day earlier, and bids firmed on Tuesday at ethanol plants in Illinois and Indiana.
Soybean basis bids were flat to weaker despite a lack of farmer offerings. The basis eased at Morris, Illinois, on the Illinois River, a possible reflection of softening demand from exporters at the US Gulf. CIF soybean bids declined at the Gulf on Tuesday.
- Rains this week have caused water levels to rise on the Mississippi River at St. Louis, a barge source said, adding that high water could slow barge loading and movement in the area by this weekend. Barge freight costs held steady on Tuesday.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
US Cash Grains-Corn basis steady to firm, river soy basis easier
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions
Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY
Read more stories
Comments