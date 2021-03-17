At least seven dead in US spa shootings

WASHINGTON: At least seven people were killed in shootings at three different spas in the US state of Georgia Tuesday, local media reported, though it was unclear if the attacks were related.

Three people were killed in the shooting at Young's Asian Massage near Acworth, a suburb of Georgia's capital city Atlanta, CNN reported, citing a Cherokee County sheriff's spokesman.

Three more were found dead at the Gold Massage Spa in Atlanta, and one more victim died at the Aroma Therapy spa directly across the street, Atlanta police told the network.

Police said the four victims in Atlanta were women and appeared to be Asian, but they said the investigation was ongoing and they could not give a motive for the shootings.

CNN said the Cherokee County sheriff's department was searching for a suspect caught on video surveillance, and had appealed for witnesses.