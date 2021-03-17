KSE-100 Index extends gains: BRIndex100 advances

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and closed on a positive note. BRIndex100 gained 18.77 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,811.81 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 4,818.87 and an intraday low of 4,771.79 points. Volumes stood at 383.003 million shares.

BRIndex30 increased by 144.44 points or 0.59 percent to close at 24,655.89 points with a turnover of 232.405 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 44,857.06 points, up 90.47 points or 0.20 percent. Trading activities remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 408.459 million shares as compared to 455.550 million shares traded on Monday.

Foreign investors however remained net sellers of shares worth $1.155 million. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 4 billion to Rs 7.961 trillion. Out of total 405 active scrips, 213 closed in negative and 168 in positive while the value of 24 stocks remained unchanged.

Unity Foods was the volume leader with 37.238 million shares and increased by Rs 1.42 to close at Rs 29.97 followed by Telecard Limited that gained Rs 0.58 to close at Rs 7.93 with 35.608 million shares. Indus Motor Co and Sanofi-Aventis were the top gainers increasing by Rs 34.71 and Rs 33.33 respectively to close at Rs 1028.96 and Rs 905.00 while Rafhan Maize and Nestle Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 291.00 and Rs 136.25 respectively to close at Rs 9899.00 and Rs 5900.00.

BR Automobile Assembler Index increased by 85.43 points or 1.02 percent to close at 8,501.23 points with 3.633 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 63.74 points or 0.88 percent to close at 7,195.73 points with 29.231 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 55.17 points or 0.64 percent to close at 8,693.26 points with 19.360 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 55.79 points or 0.98 percent to close at 5,637.77 points with 21.394 million shares. BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 4,059.51 points, down 29.68 points or 0.73 percent with 11.119 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index surged by 168.11 points or 4.9 percent to close at 3,597.05 points with 113.193 million shares.

An analyst at Arif Habib Limited said that the market traded in a narrow range after posting an increase of 2500 points from 42,700 level in the past 2 sessions. Leveraged positions continued causing jitters every now and then, which kept activity in tech stocks as well as food sector a bit volatile.

Cement sector stocks went up earlier in the session, however, selling pressure brought the levels down by the end of session. Besides Cement, O&GMCs, Steel and E&P sectors bore selling pressure.

Sectors contributing to the performance include Tech (up 124 points), Banks (up 60 points), Fertilizer (up 42 points), Textile (up 23 points), Cement (down 54 points), O&GMCs (down 28 points), Power (down 28 points) and E&P (down 27 points).

Stocks that contributed positively to the index include TRG (up 104 points), HBL (up 28 points), EFERT (up 21 points), MEBL (up 19 points) and SYS (up 15 points). Stocks that contributed negatively include HUBC (down 37 points), PSO (down 17 points), DGKC (down 14 points), MLCF (down 12 points) and OGDC (down 12 points).

