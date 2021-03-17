Uzbek team visits PNSC head office

KARACHI: Akmal Kamalov, Deputy Chairman, Uzbekistan Railway and Oybek Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan along with 14 other members visited Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), head office Karachi on 15th March, 2021.

The delegation discussed opportunities to extend the trade between both countries. Other areas of mutual interest also came under discussion.

During interaction with the delegates, the Federal Secretary for Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed and Chairman PNSC, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo assured them to facilitate in enhancing business between Pakistan and Uzbekistan through sea routes providing door to door services.—PR

