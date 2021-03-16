ANL 31.81 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.58%)
Guendouzi keen to fight for Arsenal future after Hertha loan

  • "Next, we will sit down with my entourage and people at the club to discuss the future. This summer will be a decisive moment."
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi said he will try to fight his way back into Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta's plans once his loan spell at Hertha Berlin comes to an end.

The 21-year-old was a regular under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery but was loaned out to the Bundesliga club in October by Arteta.

"I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin," Guendouzi, who has made 19 appearances this season, told France Football.

"Next, we will sit down with my entourage and people at the club to discuss the future. This summer will be a decisive moment."

"I belong to Arsenal for another year. "From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for the club, fans, team, and staff.

"I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done."

Guendouzi's Arsenal contract expires at the end of next season.

