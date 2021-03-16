ANL 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.06%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
ASL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.81%)
AVN 84.00 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.5%)
BOP 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.66%)
DGKC 125.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.33%)
EPCL 48.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.82%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
FFBL 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.38%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.08%)
KAPCO 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.99%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.39%)
PTC 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.11%)
TRG 132.85 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (3%)
UNITY 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.49%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By ▼ -23.11 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,482 Decreased By ▼ -81.21 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,616 Decreased By ▼ -223.25 (-0.5%)
KSE30 18,510 Decreased By ▼ -86.84 (-0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Probe into Gilani’s defeat

Tehsin Raza 16 Mar 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PDM decides to ‘investigate’ Gilani’s defeat” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, “Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM’s) senior leadership including former premier and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have decided to investigate the circumstances under which its joint candidate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani lost the election of chairman Senate.”

In my view, however, the PDM leadership is required to investigate the defeat of its candidate Maulana Ghafoor Haideri against government-backed candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi for the seat of Senate deputy chairman. Secret ballot mode has helped the government pay the PDM in the same coin. Advocacy efforts for replacing secret ballot with open ballot in Senate election are now gaining ground. It is about time both PPP and PML-N gave up their opposition to the open ballot mode in Senate elections.

TEHSIN RAZA (ISLAMABAD)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

