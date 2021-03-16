ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
China stocks down

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares closed lower on Monday, with heavyweight consumer, healthcare and new energy stocks leading the losses, as the recent conservative annual economic growth target reignited fears Beijing could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell as much as 3% before ending down 2.2% at 5,035.54, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1% to 3,419.95 points.

The CSI300 index is now in a correction territory, down 15% from an all-time high of 5,922.02 points notched just weeks ago.

Falling the most on Monday, the CSI300 consumer staples index, the CSI300 healthcare index and the CSI New Energy Index slumped 3.8%, 4.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

Growth shares have come under intense pressure globally in recent weeks amid rising inflation fears. Such stocks have been hit especially hard in China due to fears that authorities are keen to reduce generous, pandemic-era stimulus.

“China has chosen to proactively burst the bubbles in stocks with frothy valuations, including by giving window guidance to prevent loans from flowing into stocks and properties market, and by issuing a series of implicit warnings on state-backed media against those stocks,” said Zhang Chengyu, a Beijing-based hedge fund manager.

Zhang said Beijing’s efforts are directed toward preventing or decreasing contagion effects from any bursting of bubbles in overseas financial markets.

China’s regulators have told banks to trim their loan books this year to guard against risks emerging from bubbles in domestic financial markets.

