ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sterling holds above $1.39

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

LONDON: Sterling held above $1.39 on Monday after falling more than 1 cent versus the dollar on Friday as hopes for an economic recovery in Britain outweighed the impact of higher US Treasury yields.

The pound was down 0.3% at $1.3925 at 1038 GMT, after falling 1% during Friday’s session to $1.3865.

A sell-off in Treasuries, which has pushed the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60% and strengthened the dollar, has added pressure on risk currencies like the pound.

But amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy coronavirus vaccination programme and declining numbers of cases in Britain, the outlook for sterling remained positive, analysts said.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he was now more positive about the British economy as the novel coronavirus was in retreat, though he cautioned that the COVID-19 effect was huge.

“Sterling’s price action this morning is predominantly a retracement of Friday’s losses,” said Simon Harvey, Senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

“The pound is unlikely to widely disconnect from the 1.40- handle without a major shift from the BoE or a hiccup occurring with the government’s plans to reopen.”

Britain has suffered Europe’s highest COVID-19 death toll, but is rolling out vaccines faster than other European countries and the government hopes to fully lift social-distancing restrictions by late June.

Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 85.64 pence, after falling to 85.98 pence on Friday for the first time since March 8.

Sterling has gained more than 5% against the euro in the past three months and more than 3% versus the dollar as about 24 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Britain.

Also buoying the pound this year are dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, and a Brexit trade deal signed in December with the European Union.

An Accenture survey showed on Monday that British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015.

Sterling US Treasury yields COVID19 FX market Pound Sterling

Sterling holds above $1.39

Govt demands ECP chief step down

Cabinet to mull over options

Prices of wheat flour: Officials asked to hold meetings with CMs

Markets, wedding halls in Sindh to close by 10pm

Covid situation in Punjab worrisome

SKO, LDO prices increased

Olive cultivation ‘best’ investment for forex gains: PM

Cabinet members ‘explain’ their anxiety about ‘system’s bias’

Summary on circular debt approved by CCoE

Consumers enjoying power subsidy: Govt decides to reduce the number

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.