ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

WEF, Int'l community appreciate PM’s initiatives for climate change: SAPM

  • Many countries are approaching Pakistan for its experience regarding tackling climate change effects on different regions, he added.
APP 15 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Monday said international community particularly the World Economic Forum (WEF) had appreciated the role of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tackling worsening affects of climate change.

The world has acknowledged the Prime Minister’s vision for ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ , he said in an interview with a private television channel.

Many countries are approaching Pakistan for its experience regarding tackling climate change effects on different regions, he added.

Replying to a question about construction of parks, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on the construction of more national parks allover the country for creating healthy environment.

Commenting on targets of the incumbent government, the SAPM said, "We have set targets of three billion trees to be planted in different region of Pakistan."

He further stated the task of three billion trees would be accomplished by the end of 2023.

To another question, he said many countries including England, America and New Zealand have started following the vision of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Malik Amin Aslam WEF

WEF, Int'l community appreciate PM’s initiatives for climate change: SAPM

COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit

Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI

Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir

Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province

Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal

COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000

COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi

Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters