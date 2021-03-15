Pakistan
Shafqat asks CEC, ECP members to resign for not holding fair elections
- He said the whole ECP had lost the trust of all political parties.
15 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood Monday asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and all ECP members to immediately tender their resignations for their failure to conduct fair and transparent elections in the country.
Addressing a news press conference flanked by Senator Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said the whole Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had lost the trust of all political parties.
The CEC and members should quit their offices in order to pave way for the Parliament to put a new trustworthy team in place to check corrupt practices in polling process, thus ensuring transparency in future elections.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
Shafqat asks CEC, ECP members to resign for not holding fair elections
COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
Read more stories
Comments