Interior Minister in Qatar to attend Milipol exhibition

ISLAMABAD: The 13th three-day International Event for Homeland Security and Civil Defence, Milipol Qatar 2021 began in Doha today (Monday).

International thought leaders and officials will participate in the seminar to lay out pathways to a safer world. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will represent Pakistan at the Event.

He will also speak at the international expo and visit the Pakistan stall there. The Interior Minister will also meet the Prime Minister of Qatar and hold delegation level talks to increase bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will hold talks to promote trade relations between the two countries and also discuss increase in export of Pakistan manpower to Qatar.

He will hand over a special letter of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Emir of Qatar.