Kenyan shilling stable, supported by farm exports and remittances
15 Mar 2021
NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was stable on Monday, with dollar inflows from agricultural commodity exports and remittances giving it support, traders said.
At 0819 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 109.55/109.75, the same level as Friday's close.
