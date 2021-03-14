Pakistan
Govt isn’t afraid of opposition's protest, sit-in: Shibli Faraz
14 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the government is not afraid of any kind of protest, sit-in or long march of the opposition parties.
Talking to a private news channel, he said reservations and doubts over the Senate elections could not be cast if the opposition would have accepted proposal of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding holding of the elections through open ballot.
Shibli Faraz said the opposition is criticizing the government just to hoodwink the nation after its open defeat in the elections of Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Upper House.
