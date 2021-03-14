Livestock, dairy potential not been utilised properly: CM

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the potential of our country's livestock and dairy has not been utilised properly but now Sindh government is taking all out efforts to promote livestock sector for reaping the economic benefits and creating employment opportunities as well.

This he said while addressing as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of 3-Day Livestock Expo-2021 being organised by Sindh Livestock & Fisheries Department which started at Hattri Bypass Hyderabad Saturday. Provincial Minister for Livestock Engr Abdul Bari Khan Pitafi and Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah also addressed the ceremony which was attended by diplomats and people from all walks of life.

Sindh Chief Minister said that due to Covid-19 it was difficult to hold Livestock Expo this year but despite of that by following the SOPs organising such a big expo was the result of the efforts of Minister Livestock and other concerned departments.

He said that Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi has always tried to develop the livestock sector and this expo is also the result of his efforts. He said that by the continuity of such efforts we could develop the livestock sector and strengthen the economy of country.

CM Sindh further said this sector was a neglected sector and added that efforts are being made to boost up this sector and build economy on sustainable basis. He invited the people to come and see this wonderful expo organised by Sindh government and he has the honour to participate in this second Livestock Expo.

He informed that more than 2200 animals are being showcased in the expo while the participation of people belonging to livestock in the expo is significant. He said that the Sindh government would continue to cooperate in organising the livestock expo in future as well. He asked the Provincial Minister for livestock and fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi to show the Expo to foreign diplomats and MPAs as well and called upon the opposition side to come and witness the efforts of Sindh Government.

On the occasion, Sindh Chief Minister presented shields and awards to Diplomats of China, Thailand, functionaries of Government Departments including Secretary Livestock, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Director Information etc.

Later talking to media persons, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Yousuf Raza Gilani is truly elected chairman of the senate, and the rigging in elections of Senate is a worst example in the history of Pakistan in which the vote of Senators including representatives of upper house from Sindh Province have been stolen. He said stealing of 7 votes of Yousuf Raza Gilani were rejected by the presiding officer without any reason, in fact, the presiding officer followed the given script.

He informed that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the party will challenge the Senate election in court and we are hopeful of relief as there are many such examples in the country's history. He said that the installation of hidden cameras in the Senate election was against the constitution of Pakistan.

He said that as a member of the Provincial Assembly he has the right to talk about the votes of the members, because the Senate is the House which is formed by the votes of the members of the Provincial Assemblies therefore we will fight for our votes. Responding to a question, he said that the federal government has failed not only to collect taxes but also to bring tax reforms. He said that the cut in Sindh's share in the NFC Awards is affecting our development projects.

