ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,508
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
605,200
266424hr
Sindh
261,179
Punjab
185,468
Balochistan
19,206
Islamabad
47,710
KPK
75,725
World

Police officer in court over murder that shocked UK

AFP 14 Mar 2021

LONDON: The police officer charged with murdering a young Londoner who disappeared while walking home from a friend's house appeared in court on Saturday as organisers cancelled a march in her honour due to coronavirus restrictions. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in person at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

Couzens, a member of the force's diplomatic protection unit, was charged on Friday with the murder that has shocked the country and raised the issue of women's safety.

The 33-year-old marketing executive, whose body was identified on Friday, disappeared on the evening of March 3 while walking home from a friend's flat in a popular neighbourhood south of the capital. Couzens was arrested at his home in Kent, southeast England, on Tuesday. The victim's body was discovered in a nearby wood on Wednesday.

He appeared in the dock on Saturday, wearing a grey tracksuit and suffering what appeared to be a red wound on his forehead.

Police earlier said that he had been taken to hospital twice in 48 hours for treatment to separate head injuries sustained in custody.

Couzens confirmed his name and personal details.

Organisers cancelled a march in honour of Everard on Saturday after police outlawed it due to Covid-19 restrictions. "In light of the lack of constructive engagement from the Metropolitan Police, we do not feel that we can in good faith allow tonight's event to go ahead," the organisers of "Reclaim These Streets" said on Twitter.

Instead, the movement hopes to raise £320,000 ($445,000) for women's causes, equivalent to the £10,000 organisers were each threatened with multiplied by the number of venues where events were due to take place.

