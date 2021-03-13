ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
Pakistan

Economy put on right trajectory due to Govt’s policies: President

  • He said there is a need to strengthen financial institutions on modern lines and formulation of policies keeping in view new trends.
PPI 13 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said the national economy has been put on the right trajectory due to prudent policies of the government.

Addressing a conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said effective measures are being taken to control inflation and price hike at the lower level.

The President said job opportunities have been generated in textile sector and economic policies of incumbent government are now benefitting the common man.

He said there is a need to strengthen financial institutions on modern lines and formulation of policies keeping in view new trends.

Dr Arif Alvi said brand Pakistan should be promoted at international level. He said it is necessary to bring women folk in mainstream for national development besides creating job opportunities for them.

The President said the government adopted a practical policy during coronavirus pandemic and announced package for industries.

He said the Prime Minister provided financial assistance to weaker segments of society during lockdown and saved lives and livelihood simultaneously.

Arif Alvi economy Govt’s policies

