Livestock Expo 2021 best platform for farmers, says minister

Recorder Report 13 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Engr Abdul Bari Pitafi termed Livestock Expo 2021 the best platform for farmers around the country to participate in Expo and promote their indigenous breeds and products helping us to expand the potential of livestock.

Pitafi expressed these views while visiting the Expo at Hatri Bypass ground to finalize the arrangements. The Commissioner Mohammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Sjarjeel Ahmed Kharal, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh were also present on the occasion.

Engr Pitafi said Sindh Livestock Department is a bridge between the farmers and investors to make livestock sector a profitable business. He said in livestock we have dairy, meat and other important components which needs improvement.

The provincial minister thoroughly inspected all expo components including stalls, fish ponds models, stage, and pet show arrangements. He directed all concerned departments to utilize all resources to facilitate farmers, public and families in the Expo.

Earlier, the minister chaired a meeting with all lined departments to review over all arrangements specially the security of VIPs.

The DIG Hyderabad briefed the meeting about security of expo and deployment of police personals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Farmers Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Abdul Bari Pitafi Livestock Expo 2021 Mohammad Abbas Baloch

