Kibor interbank offered rates
13 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (March 12, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.92 7.42
2-Week 6.97 7.47
1-Month 7.05 7.55
3-Month 7.35 7.60
6-Month 7.64 7.89
9-Month 7.69 8.19
1-Year 7.74 8.24
==========================
Data source: SBP
