ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada posts strong February job gains, unemployment drops sharply

  • With the addition of 259,200 jobs in February, Canada recouped nearly all the losses of the previous two months and beat the average analyst prediction of 75,000 new jobs.
  • Employment remains 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while the number of long-term unemployed fell by 9.7% from a record high of 512,000 in January.
Reuters Updated 12 Mar 2021

OTTAWA: Canada added far more jobs than expected in February, while the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest point since March 2020, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

With the addition of 259,200 jobs in February, Canada recouped nearly all the losses of the previous two months and beat the average analyst prediction of 75,000 new jobs.

Employment remains 3.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while the number of long-term unemployed fell by 9.7% from a record high of 512,000 in January.

"A lot of this is the January numbers reversing, but there were also some full-time jobs being added, which shows improvement in the economy," said Andrew Kelvin, Chief Canada Strategist at TD Securities.

"It's a very positive set of numbers, and suggests a quicker recovery for the broader economy."

The gains were driven by the reopening of businesses as COVID-19 restrictions were loosened across much of the country. Statistics Canada said nearly all the job gains were among lower-wage workers, those making C$25 ($19.95) per hour or less.

Analysts said the blockbuster job gain shows that excess capacity is closing far faster than the Bank of Canada's (BoC) expectations.

"I would be surprised if they (BoC) don't signal fairly soon that they are starting to back further away from their bond purchase program," said Derek Holt, vice president of capital market economics at Scotiabank.

The Bank of Canada has made clear that even as other parts of the economy rebound, it remains very concerned about the high number of people still out of work because of the pandemic.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to 1.2512 to the greenback, or 79.92 US cents, after the data.

unemployment Bank of Canada Canada GDP canada economy BoC

Canada posts strong February job gains, unemployment drops sharply

Polling for Senate chairman, deputy ends

Senate election: Parliamentary committee formed to probe recovery of spy cameras

Senate chairman election has been stolen: Bilawal

Senate polls: Spy cameras placed by opposition to stage drama, says Faraz

Alarm over 'third wave' as Pakistan reports almost 3000 COVID-19 cases in a day with positivity ratio reaching 6.5%

Gilani claims he has already won Senate chairman slot

Telecom sector gets status of industry thru relief package

EU approves Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine

US stimulus offers 'significant' boost to global economy: IMF

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters