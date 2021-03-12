ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,430 54
Pakistan Cases
600,198 2701
Sindh
260,661
Punjab
182,576
Balochistan
19,171
Islamabad
46,963
KPK
75,052
US equity funds see big jump in inflows on stimulus boost, Lipper says

Reuters Updated 12 Mar 2021

Investments into US equity funds surged this week, as a retreat in US bond yields and optimism over the approval of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion stimulus relief bill bolstered inflows.

Investors purchased a net $15.3 billion worth of US equity funds in the week to March 10, compared with just $944 million a week before, data from Refinitiv Lipper showed.

The higher inflows into equities were also helped by tepid US inflation data for February and a bigger-than-expected fall in weekly jobless claims, which pushed the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to record highs this week.

Among equity funds, energy sector funds enjoyed the biggest inflow at $1.1 billion, boosted by higher energy prices. It was the fifth consecutive weekly inflow.

US growth funds, which house most of the high-flying technology-related stocks, witnessed $4.7 billion worth of outflows, as the category was hit by higher US bond yields.

Higher yields tend to hurt the flow of money into growth sectors, as they lower the present value of future cash flows of growth stocks.

US value funds, on the other hand, which have holdings in cyclical sectors such as banks and energy, attracted an inflow of $6 billion, the highest in at least 2 years.

Meanwhile, US bond funds had an inflow of $1.33 billion in the week, the smallest in nearly a year.

The inflows were mainly focussed on shorter-term funds and inflation-protection bond funds, the data showed.

However, US high-yield bond funds had an outflow of $5.5 billion, the biggest since February 2018.

