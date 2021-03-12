ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
Pakistan

Opposition senators receiving threatening calls: PPP

Naveed Butt 12 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday claimed that opposition senators are receiving threatening telephone calls and PTI government has lost all ethics to succeed in Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

Speaking at a news conference, Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P), Shazia Atta Marri MNA, Secretary Information PPP, Faisal Karim Kundi and MNA Abdul Qadir Patel said that opposition senators are receiving threatening telephone calls and the government has lost all ethics to succeed in Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

They said that the vote of confidence by Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal and unconstitutional, adding the prime minister was the only one in that race and he came first.

The PPP leaders said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already won in the election and the numbers and ethics both are with the DM candidates.

They said that the prime minister must not involve institutions in politics, adding the government is perplexed in this election like it was in Senate elections on March 03. Elections are won by law and constitution and not by tactics, they said.

PPP has taken serious note of the statement of Information Minister Shibli Faraz. They said that attempts will be carried out to harm our members, adding the government is frightened of Yousuf Raza Gillani because he was a popular prime minister.

They said that the PPP has full confidence on its allies and all of them will vote for PDM candidates. They also hoped that the independent and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will vote for PDM candidates.

They said that the government is going to impose new taxes on the poor people of Pakistan who are already facing record price-hike in commodities and increase in utility bills. They said that the PDM will liberate the people of Pakistan from the tyranny of the PTI.

