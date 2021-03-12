SCB launches agri-entrepreneur programme

KARACHI: Standard Chartered Bank has launched an agri-entrepreneur programme in Pakistan to support young people recover from the economic impact of Covid-19. The programme is part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, the Bank’s global initiative to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for young people, including those affected by Covid-19.

Delivered by the British Asian Trust with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the 18-month programme will provide specialized skills training, mentoring and networking support to 1,000 young people between 19-35 years in rural and peri urban areas of Punjab and Sindh. British Asian Trust will work with these young people, of whom nearly 90 percent are women, to grow profitable and sustainable agricultural enterprises by developing and selling products in agriculture value chains with strong local potential.

The enterprises will provide a range of activities including selling dried chilies, moringa and other agricultural produce; farming mud crabs; selling fodder for local livestock; and selling market vegetables, jams and pickles. As well as improving skills, the programme aims to increase incomes and access to finance to create more sustainable businesses. Announcing the programme, Standard Chartered Pakistan CEO Rehan Shaikh said Standard Chartered has launched this programme as a part of wider Futuremakers initiative to empower the next generation to learn, earn and grow.

Richard Hawkes, Chief Executive of the British Asian Trust believed that by harnessing the strength of our aligned agendas, we can make a real positive impact on the lives of these 1,000 participants.

It may be mentioned here that economic and social outcomes for people in multidimensional poverty in Pakistan were poor before Covid-19, particularly for vulnerable and marginalised groups such as women and young people. As a result of the pandemic, Pakistan has suffered lower business activity, production levels and imports and exports.

