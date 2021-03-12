ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy up to 207,000 tonnes of corn

Reuters 12 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea’s largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender closes on Thursday, March 11, they said.

NOFI sought yellow corn equivalent to US number 3 grade or better in three consignments of between 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

The first consignment is for arrival around July 5.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is between June 2 and June 21, if from the US Gulf or east Europe between May 13 and June 1, if from South America between May 8 and May 27 or from South Africa between May 18 and June 6.

The second consignment is for arrival around July 15.

If sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between June 12 and July 1, if from the US Gulf or east Europe between May 23 and June 11, if from South America between May 18 and June 6 or from South Africa between May 28 and June 16.

