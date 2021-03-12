ANL 29.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-6.54%)
ASC 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.29%)
ASL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-4.43%)
AVN 73.57 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.28%)
BOP 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
BYCO 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.93%)
DGKC 115.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.22%)
EPCL 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.2%)
FCCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.49%)
FFBL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.43%)
FFL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.85%)
HASCOL 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-9.79%)
HUBC 80.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.23%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-6.85%)
KAPCO 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-6.15%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.84%)
LOTCHEM 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.97%)
MLCF 42.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PAEL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.37%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.48%)
POWER 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.32%)
PPL 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.5%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-6.17%)
PTC 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.75%)
TRG 120.33 Decreased By ▼ -7.37 (-5.77%)
UNITY 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-7.53%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.38%)
BR100 4,543 Decreased By ▼ -112.87 (-2.42%)
BR30 22,912 Decreased By ▼ -737.48 (-3.12%)
KSE100 42,780 Decreased By ▼ -911.92 (-2.09%)
KSE30 17,861 Decreased By ▼ -464.65 (-2.54%)
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares

Reuters 12 Mar 2021

LONDON: British shares rose on Thursday, as higher commodity prices boosted mining and energy stocks after the United States passed a massive stimulus bill, while online trading platform IG jumped on a surge in third-quarter revenue.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, with mining stocks, including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group, gaining between 1.2% and 2.6%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts as oil prices rose.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 37% from a coronavirus-induced crash last year, but the pace of gains has slowed recently as investors fear a vaccine-led economic recovery could lead to higher inflation.

The slow start to 2021 for Britain’s housing market stretched into February, before Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced new measures that could revive a property boom that began after the first lockdown last year, a survey showed.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index rose 0.6%, led by industrials stocks.

IG Group rose 3.8% on a jump in third-quarter revenue despite a tough comparative a year ago, driven by high trading during the period that saw a retail frenzy in financial markets.

Transport company Go-Ahead Group rose 8.7% as it expected more people to use public transport for work and leisure in the spring as coronavirus-led restrictions ease.

FTSE 100 Royal Dutch Shell BHP Group energy UK shares

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares

Workers Remittances see 'exceptional' growth of over 24pc in February

Etisalat’s Group CEO meets minister

Ecnec approves 13 projects

Prince William denies British royal family is ‘racist’

US drug factory: Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms

Jul-Feb remittances up 24.1pc YoY

Certain items: Cash margin restriction on import waived

Countrywide breakdown: Incident at Guddu was trigger point, CCoE told

Power surcharge bill passed by NA body

NHP payment on AGN Kazi formula basis opposed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.